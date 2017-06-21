WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Aspiring Liberty City Musician Says He Didn’t Ambush Undercover Cops

June 21, 2017 6:15 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Joan Murray, Miami Shooting, Miami-Dade Police, Police Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three months after two Miami-Dade undercover officers were shot in an ambush attack, more on the teenager accused of pulling the trigger is coming to light.

damian thompson1 Aspiring Liberty City Musician Says He Didnt Ambush Undercover Cops

Damian Thompson, 19, a reputed gang member, has been charged with attempted murder, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence. (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office has released some of the videotaped interrogation of 19-year-old suspect Damian Thompson.

Thompson is accused of unleashing a hail of bullets on Detectives Terence White, 37, and Charles Woods, 47, on March 27th, while they conducted surveillance for gang activity near N.W. 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

Each officer survived a gunshot wound.

Thompson is believed to be a gang member with the 13th Avenue Hot Boyz. Surveillance video after his arrest shows officers question him about his background.

“I want you to talk to me man to man, be honest with me,” one of them urges Thompson. “What’s your nickname, man, what do they call you in the street?”

“My family calls me Damo. My childhood friends call me that, too, Damo,” Thompson answers.

Lil Damo, as he’s known online, says he spends his time in a studio rapping. He’s put his performances up on YouTube, often showing the Liberty City projects where he lives along with friends in his community.

When he’s not rapping, Thompson tells police he earns money as a day laborer.

“I dropped out of 8th grade but I went to Job Corps and got my credits,” he replies. “I need two more credits there for a high school diploma.”

“So you dropped out of school in the 8th Grade?” asks the officer. “Why?”

“‘Cause I got expelled from school,” Thompson says.

“You have that little temper, huh?”

“No, I got caught stealing out of the teacher’s pocket book,” he replies.

A year after dropping out of school, Thompson says he became a father. His son is now 3 years old and Thompson says he pays for his support.

“I try to take care of my son, though. It’s my baby.”

Thompson was arrested for trying to kill the officers. He has pleaded not guilty.

The wounded officers were released from the hospital a few days after the shooting.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch