Aspiring Liberty City Musician Says He Didn’t Ambush Undercover Cops

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three months after two Miami-Dade undercover officers were shot in an ambush attack, more on the teenager accused of pulling the trigger is coming to light.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office has released some of the videotaped interrogation of 19-year-old suspect Damian Thompson.

Thompson is accused of unleashing a hail of bullets on Detectives Terence White, 37, and Charles Woods, 47, on March 27th, while they conducted surveillance for gang activity near N.W. 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

Each officer survived a gunshot wound.

Thompson is believed to be a gang member with the 13th Avenue Hot Boyz. Surveillance video after his arrest shows officers question him about his background.

“I want you to talk to me man to man, be honest with me,” one of them urges Thompson. “What’s your nickname, man, what do they call you in the street?”

“My family calls me Damo. My childhood friends call me that, too, Damo,” Thompson answers.

Lil Damo, as he’s known online, says he spends his time in a studio rapping. He’s put his performances up on YouTube, often showing the Liberty City projects where he lives along with friends in his community.

When he’s not rapping, Thompson tells police he earns money as a day laborer.

“I dropped out of 8th grade but I went to Job Corps and got my credits,” he replies. “I need two more credits there for a high school diploma.”

“So you dropped out of school in the 8th Grade?” asks the officer. “Why?”

“‘Cause I got expelled from school,” Thompson says.

“You have that little temper, huh?”

“No, I got caught stealing out of the teacher’s pocket book,” he replies.

A year after dropping out of school, Thompson says he became a father. His son is now 3 years old and Thompson says he pays for his support.

“I try to take care of my son, though. It’s my baby.”

Thompson was arrested for trying to kill the officers. He has pleaded not guilty.

The wounded officers were released from the hospital a few days after the shooting.