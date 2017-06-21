Arrest Made In Teen’s Murder During Craigslist Transaction

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A high school graduate on his way to college is dead and authorities believe they have found his killer.
Brian Brown, 19, was fatally shot on June 14th after meeting an unknown person in a transaction initiated through Craigslist.
Brown’s family said the teen was selling off his video games in anticipation of leaving for a California college in a few weeks.
His alleged killer, Ed Lamarre, 22, told police they weren’t meeting up for games, but for 14 grams of marijuana.
Investigators said Brown’s girlfriend drove him to Lamarre’s neighborhood, near N.E. 177th Street and N.E. 9th Avenue. Lamarre hopped in the back seat and was handed a plastic bag with the marijuana in it. Seconds later, police said, Lamarre pulled out a firearm and opened fire on Brown, striking him several times.
Lamarre fled on foot but left his cellphone in the back seat, according to an arrest report.
Brown and his girlfriend drove straight to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, however, he succumbed to his injuries the next day.
Lamarre was arrested six days later and fully admitted his involvement to police, they said.
He told detectives that he arranged the transaction with no intention of paying for the narcotics. He said he shot Brown with a 9mm pistol after the teen tried taking the marijuana back.
Lamarre was charged with second degree murder.