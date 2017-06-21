Amber Alert Issued For Missing Panhandle Girl

June 21, 2017 8:43 AM
PENSACOLA (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Panhandle girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Alanda McCoy, 4, last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton, which is just northeast of Pensacola.

She was wearing a yellow spaghetti-strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops.

Authorities believe she may be in the company of 27-year-old William Kavchak who goes by “Billy.”

They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW. The vehicle may look light blue in color. There is a dent on the right front passenger bumper. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.

