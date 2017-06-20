Senate Dems Wants Details Of GOP Health Care Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Senate Democrats worked late into Monday night to get Republicans to reveal details on their version of a bill and replace the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. “Obamacare.”
Republicans in the House have already passed their version, but those writing the Senate bill are doing their work in private ahead of next week’s planned vote.
Democrats and even some Republicans say they have no idea what’s in the bill.
“They don’t dare let voters see this bill. Instead, they’ve decided to try and ram this bill through with no hearings, no public discussion, and get it signed into law. They hope that once that’s done, people won’t see much point in learning about the details and holding Republicans accountable. They hope that if they can do a quick vote, that everyone else will just give up. Well I’ve got news for Senate Republicans – that’s not gonna happen,” said Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Massachusetts on the floor of the Senate during the late night session.
Democrats spoke in protest until around midnight in an effort to bring Senate business to a halt.
Reportedly on the GOP chopping block in the bill are Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
If the bill loses support among two of more Republicans, it won’t pass.
