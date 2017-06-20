JanSport Developing Backpacks With Ability To Share Social Media

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – JanSport’s latest development is making sure to appeal to kids of the digital age.
The company created 300 prototype backpacks featuring programmable fabric.
The “backpack patch” has the ability to share a music video or even a Facebook page.
JanSport says it’s a high-tech way for teens to express themselves through fashion.
The threads of the bag are arranged in a unique pattern for each backpack to be identified by a QR code.
The backpack is still under testing but could hit the market as early as 2019.