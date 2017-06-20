WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

JanSport Developing Backpacks With Ability To Share Social Media

June 20, 2017 4:52 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – JanSport’s latest development is making sure to appeal to kids of the digital age.

The company created 300 prototype backpacks featuring programmable fabric.

The “backpack patch” has the ability to share a music video or even a Facebook page.

JanSport says it’s a high-tech way for teens to express themselves through fashion.

The threads of the bag are arranged in a unique pattern for each backpack to be identified by a QR code.

The backpack is still under testing but could hit the market as early as 2019.

