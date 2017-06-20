Death Toll From London High Rise Fire At 79, Could Still Grow

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – The death toll from last week’s devastating high rise fire in London has reached 79 and police warn the number can still grow.

Celebrities are showing their support for victims and the firefighters still working to find them.

Detectives released a video from inside the burned out London apartment complex to show the scale of the challenge they face as they try to identify victims.

“Sadly for many families they have lost more than one family member and my heart truly goes out to them,” said Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy.

Britain’s prime minister set up a $6.5 million relief fund to help families who lost everything. But many are angry help isn’t coming faster.

So far about $250 thousand has been paid out to nearly 200 families.

Aayla Moses escaped the fire in the middle of the night.

“I need to sleep, but I am now afraid,” said Moses. “I’m afraid to go to sleep because if I sleep and something happens, I might not know about it.”

Firefighters from all across London teamed up to battle the blaze and help in the massive recovery effort.

At the fire house in the exclusive neighborhood of Chelsea – the crew got a surprise celebrity visit.

British singer Adele brought cakes and stayed for tea.

Firefighters say they didn’t recognize her until she took off her sunglasses.

Other celebrities met at a recording studio not far from the site of the fire to record a charity single in memory of the victims.

“It sounds beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” said UK Music Producer Simon Cowell.

Authorities have warned families not everyone will be identifiable and the operation could take “many, many weeks.”

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Police have promised a wide-ranging investigation into the recent remodeling of the building and fire safety measures.