Credits Cards Stolen At AA Meeting, Used For Target Shopping Spree

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A thief took a heck of a lot more than “12 steps” after leaving an AA meeting with a stolen wallet in hand to go on a shopping spree at Target.

A woman who attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Boca Raton made a sobering discovery when she got home. Her wallet was gone.

She told police she had gone to the meeting on June 9th and remember taking money out of her wallet to make a donation.

“She was sitting in the meeting, it was time to make a donation, so she opened up her wallet, made a donation and put her wallet back in her purse and hung it on her chair,” said Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Joy Ogelsby.

It’s while the purse was hanging on the chair that investigators believe the crook snatched the wallet.

Later that day she learned that a woman had used one of her credit cards to more than $800 worth of gift cards at a Target store in the 1200 block of S. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach. The woman also charged nearly $900 to another of the woman’s credit cards at the same store.

The woman who made the purchases was caught on the store’s security cameras, but there’s a hitch. Investigators are not sure if the woman you see in the video is working alone.

“We’re not clear if she was at the meeting. It was not a person the woman recognized. Maybe she was working in tandem with somebody to get these credit cards,” said Ogelsby.

Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s office is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.