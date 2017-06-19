Orlando Ranks “Best In US” For Video Gamers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Move over New York, Atlanta and Seattle, the best place in the country for video gamers is in Orlando.
At least that’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub. It found the city’s number of video game stores per-capita in the city, along with its number of arcades, pushed it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.
The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.
Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.
