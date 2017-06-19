After Rough Weekend, Marlins Begin Homestand Against East Leading Nationals

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/Gracenote) – There is a pretty big gap between first place and second place in the National League East.

The Washington Nationals’ lineup will try to rebound from a rare low-scoring effort when the club continues its seven-game road trip with the first of three games at the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Nationals averaged 7.3 runs during a three-game winning streak and over a six-game stretch before running into Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets on Sunday.

Bryce Harper had one of Washington’s four hits against deGrom and one reliever in the 5-1 loss, spoiling Trea Turner’s team-record four stolen bases.

Despite the setback, the Nationals are 12-3 in their last 15 road games and right-hander Tanner Roark, who starts the series opener, is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA in six outings away from home.

The Marlins had won 13 of 18 before dropping the final two games of a weekend series in Atlanta, both of them coming on walk-off hits by the Braves.

Left-hander Justin Nicolino is expected to come off the disabled list (finger) to make his fourth start of the year for Miami.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (6-4, 4.39 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (0-1, 4.15)

Roark spun seven scoreless innings in his final start in May but has been rocked for 13 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings over three outings this month.

He allowed two runs and three hits in six innings in his season debut to defeat Miami at home April 5 and is 5-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 19 career games (13 starts) against the Marlins.

Sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour are a combined 10-for-52 against Roark but half of those 10 hits have left the yard.

Nicolino left his last start May 30 against Philadelphia after bruising the tip of his left index finger on a bunt attempt, interrupting a solid start in which he had thrown three scoreless no-hit innings.

He yielded one run in six frames in his one other home start this year but is just 2-6 lifetime at Marlins Park.

The 25-year-old is 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in four games (three starts) versus Washington.

WALK-OFFS

Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman remains tied with Vladimir Guerrero (234) for the most home runs in franchise history. Marlins 1B Tyler Moore has five homers in his last 12 contests. Harper has hit safely in 11 straight games but only two have been multi-hit efforts.

