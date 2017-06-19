Man Killed In Paris Attack On Police Vehicle

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARIS (CBSMiami) – A man who rammed his explosives-packed car into a police vehicle at Paris’s famed Champs-Elysees shopping district died in a fiery explosion.
No police officers or passers-by were hurt.
It is unclear why the attacker drove into the police van, though the Interior Ministry spokesman said the incident was apparently deliberate. Police confirmed that the man was armed but wouldn’t say what the weapon was.
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation.
The country has been on high-security alert following a series of terrorist attacks in recent years, including the shooting of a policeman in an Islamic State claimed attack on a police bus on the Champs Elysees in April.
