Kushner To Hear Directly From Israel, Palestine Presidents In Peace Talks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –President Donald Trump returned to the White House following his first trip to Camp David, where in 2000 former president Bill Clinton hosted a peace summit with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

“I am committed to trying to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” said President Donald Trump while in Bethlehem on May 23rd.

The president believes forging a historic peace agreement is possible and he believes his son-in-law is especially fit to achieve it.

“He is so great. If you can’t produce peace in the Middle East nobody can,” said Trump during the candlelight inauguration speech back on May 25th.

A White House official said Kushner – who joined Trump on his recent trip to the Middle East – will hear directly from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The official said Kushner will likely make a number of visits to the region, but this peace effort comes as Kushner’s business dealings are reportedly under scrutiny in the Russia investigation.

President Trump is also facing another round of questions after a Washington Post story said Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking into the president for obstruction of justice.

“He’s not afraid of the investigation. There is no investigation,” said Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow while on NBC’s Meet The Press.

Sekulow appeared on several Sunday morning news programs to explain the president’s recent tweet, which stated in part, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI director.”

“The president issued that tweet on social media because of the report in the Washington Post from five anonymous sources none of which, of course, anyone knows about, alleging that the president was under investigation in this purported expanded probe,” said Sekulow.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said the president’s apparent unhappiness with Mueller made little sense.

“The president wants to take down Bob Mueller. His lawyer wants to take down Bob Mueller. And the question is why,” said Shiff while on ABC’s This Week.