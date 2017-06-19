Joe Rose Show Debate: Should The Heat Trade For Paul George

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday on The Jose Show, Joe and co host Zach Krantz debated whether the Miami Heat should make a trade offer to the Indiana Pacers for forward Paul George.

George, who will become a free agent in the Summer of 2018, has notified the Pacers he will not re-sign with them. Indiana can either keep him for one more season before losing him on the open market, or they can work to reach a trade to avoid losing him for nothing.

Zach Krantz thinks Heat President Pat Riley should have no hesitation whatsoever in making an offer.

“Why not? Get in a room with the Pacers and see what it takes,” said Krantz. “I know it’s a gamble and I know it’s a risk.”

What makes it a risk is the fact that George made it clear to the Pacers that his preference in 2018 will be signing with the Lakers. George is a native of the Los Angeles area with dreams of playing for his hometown club.

While Rose expects Riley to at least explore a trade, he questions Krantz’ willingness to throw young assets at a likely one-year rental. Krantz proposed sending 21 year old Justise Winslow, 25 year old Tyler Johnson, and the Heat’s fourteenth overall draft pick (which can only be dealt after the player is selected, not before).

“I was wondering how far you would go with this,” Rose responded. “The problem is, if you only get George for one year, you’ve just given up young, future pieces.”

Text message responses from listeners ranged from “Zach is drunk” to “Zach, say no to drugs.” Krantz responded: “You can send me your apologies when Pat Riley gets this deal done.”

Outside of the Lakers, any team who makes a trade offer for George will do so with the understanding that it’s probably a one-year rental. If Pat Riley can reach a deal for George, he will immediately begin a recruiting pitch to try and sell George on signing a long term extension in 2018.

Rose expects Riley to pitch George on the “Heat Culture.”

“Who doesn’t like the culture down here? We can sell him on this and the Miami lifestyle,” Rose said.

