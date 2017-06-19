2 Hospitalized After Shooting In Dania Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dania Beach Monday night.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the scene at NW 5th Avenue.
Investigators have not released a description of the shooter or said what prompted the gunfire.
The two victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Authorities have not identified the two people shot, only saying one victim is a woman and the other is a man.
If you have any information that can help BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit, you are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS.