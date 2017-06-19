Carol City, Hyppolite Win Dolphins 7-on-7

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

Less than 30 minutes after his team lost a tough game to Miramar in the semifinals of the 10th Annual Miami Dolphins 7-on-7 tournament. Coach Tim “Ice” Harris took a seat with his players, getting ready to watch the finals.

Trying not to think about his teams’ rare 7-on-7 setback to a much improved Miramar squad in that semifinal game at Central Park in Plantation, Harris and his Booker T. Washington team watched one of their “own” go after the title.

As a player and as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington, Benedict Hyppolite learned so much from one of the greats in the game today. He used that to land his offensive coordinator role at Edison and Booker T. Washington – before landing his first ever head coach job last year at Hallandale.

Harris has been a long time coaching icon, who has built a coaching tree of his own – with his son, Tim, Jr., Pierre Senatus and Hyppolite to mention a few.

On Sunday, it was indeed student and teacher appreciating what has been learned – and when the dust had settled, Hyppolite, the student, had made the teacher proud, coming home with a 14-7 win and a third straight title for the Chiefs in this prestigious event.

“You know I have always listened and take in everything,” Hyppolite explained. “I learned from Coach Harris to be a great citizen and student first. The football will always follow when that happens.”

In a Final 4 that capped off a tremendous three days of football and a symposium for the athletes and their coaches, the City of Miramar had three teams – with two being from Miramar High and the other from surprising Everglades, and then there were the Chiefs.

But the Chiefs have been very productive this summer with a very talented squad that included a number of visits to schools and camps.

As a defending state champion, we have talked this summer about the need to replace several key defensive players who represented over 300 tackles and 15 sacks. There are some quality athletes in place – and many of them, such as Louisville-bound linebacker Yasir Abdullah – stepped up over the weekend.

“This football team and our coaches have been working very hard,” Hyppolite explained. “We are really looking forward to the rest of the summer.”

In addition to Abdullah, look for the Chiefs to effective in the secondary with Randy Russell, Irshaad Davis and Daquan Nelson to name a few.

There is also linebacker Kewan Parker, who is a big time tackling machine.

Offensively, everything revolves around quarterback Marlon Smith, and University of Miami-bound running back Camron Davis and Class of 2019 standout Nayquan Wright, when he returns from an injury.

Davis is the only player to have won the Dolphins’ event three straight years. He was indeed a spark throughout the tournament.

PATRIOTS TURNING SOME HEADS

Miramar, with A.J. Scott coming back as head coach, along with the great staff they have put together.

They are still one of the teams to beat in 8A – and received great news before the tournament that elite receiver Dominic Watt and quarterback Steve Williams were enrolled at the school.

Watt is a tremendous talent, and the McArthur transfer made an immediate impact in the tournament. So did Williams, the Patriots starter last year, before transferring to Mater Academy. He came back and dazzled.

There were other prospects who made will make an impact as well:

YOUTH AND HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS MADE A STATEMENT

The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs hosted 44 high school and 23 youth teams as part of the 10th annual High School and Youth 7-on-7 Tournament. The event began on Friday, June 16 with a symposium at Hard Rock Stadium. High school athletes heard from Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, Director of Player Engagement Kaleb Thornhill and Youth Programs Manager & Dolphins Alum Troy Drayton.

“Starting with the symposium, we were first able to engage and encourage the high school student-athletes off the field, which is a core piece of the Dolphins’ youth programs mission,” Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Manager Troy Drayton said. “Building off the symposium’s energy, the level of competition at both the high school and youth level was extremely high during the 10th year of the tournament.”

23 teams also competed in the youth tournament, which consisted of three age groups (10U, 12U and 14U). Rac Squad won the 10U, SFYF won the 12U and the Ft. Lauderdale Hurricanes won the 14U category.

2017 Miami Dolphins 7-on-7 Tournament Winners

1st Place 10U Youth: Rac Squad

1st Place 12U Youth: SFYF

1st Place 14U Youth: Ft. Lauderdale Hurricanes

