Lawyer: Trump Tweet Was A Reaction, Not Admission To Being Investigated

HAUVERS, Md. (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump spent Father’s Day weekend with his family at the presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland.

He returned to Washington Sunday amid new questions about the Russia investigation. Earlier in the week, Trump announced he’s under suspicion.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

On Sunday, one of the president’s lawyers refuted that.

“There has been no notification from the special counsel’s office that the president is under investigation,” said attorney Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s legal team.

Sekulow said the tweet on Friday was not an admission, it was a reaction.

“This was his response, via Twitter, via social media, in response to the Washington Post piece with five anonymous sources,” Sekulow added.

Philip Rucker, The Washington Post’s White House Bureau Chief, pushed back.

“The President is under investigation,” he said. “That is an investigation into his potential obstruction of justice, in addition to a number of other issues related to the Russia matter.”

Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, fears the administration is undermining Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Bob Mueller’s investigation is only getting started,” said Schiff. “The president wants to take down Bob Mueller, his lawyer wants to take down Bob Mueller, and the question is why? And I think the answer is that they want to lay the foundation to discredit whatever Bob Mueller comes up with.”

Still, Republicans like Senate Intelligence Committee member Marco Rubio, support ongoing probes.

“I think it’s in the best interest of our country that we have a full-scale investigation that looks at everything, so that we can move forward,” said Sen. Rubio (FL-R).

President Trump told his followers everything was “very well” despite the “witch hunt.”

The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017