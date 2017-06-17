Man Killed In Collision With Miami Police Officer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A collision involving a Miami Police Officer has resulted in the death of a 71-year-old man.
The officer was responding to a priority call in “emergency mode,” officials said, when he collided with a Honda Civic, driven by Ramon Bueno, at the intersection of S.W. 12th Avenue and S.W. 7th Street, at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday.
Bueno was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but did not survive.
According to detectives, the officer going north on S.W. 12th Avenue and Bueno was headed west when they collided.
A third vehicle, an Audi that was stopped at the traffic light, was also struck by the momentum of the crash. The occupants suffered minor injuries. The driver was treated at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue for a laceration to his arm.
The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from Mercy Hospital.