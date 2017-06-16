Trump Travels To Miami To Announce Cuba Policy Changes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is stopping into Miami Friday to announce changes to U.S. – Cuba policies after vowing to undo parts of President Barack Obama’s policy that restored relations with Cuba including travel and business restrictions.

The president will be joined by Florida Senator Marco Rubio who is considered a key participant in the decision-making process for the changes.

Friday morning, Rubio gave a glimpse into what exactly will be changed saying the president’s goal in the changes is to “support the Cuban people by driving U.S. visitors to small business they own so they can become independent of regime. That is why no direct transactions will be allowed with the businesses owned & operated by the military monopoly or its affiliates.”

Related: Expect Traffic Tie Ups, Transit Delays During Trump Visit

As for travel, Rubio said individual Americans will be able to travel there as long as they use privately owned lodging like Airbnb.

“Hitting the Cuban military’s economic monopoly & helping the independent Cuban small business sector is a # BetterDealforCuba,” Rubio tweeted.

President Trump sought advice from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress who were deemed experts on Cuba policy.

The Trump administration said the new policy, which goes into effect Friday, does not target Cuban people, but rather the military regime.

“The President has made clear that he will look toward repressive regimes in this hemisphere… the Cuba policy needs to change,” a senior administration official said.

President Trump’s plan is to keep as many dollars as possible away from the Cuban government while encouraging private sector growth.

The U.S. Commerce and Treasury Departments will restrict the flow of money to the regime, which the administration said has only paid lip service to reforms promised two years ago.

Americans will not be allowed to conduct any business with anyone or entity linked to the Cuban military or intelligence services.

The White House said the Obama administration left too many loopholes, or chose not to enforce certain rules, that resulted in benefits to the Cuban military or intelligence agencies.

The administration will also be clamping down on tourism. They reiterated tourism is currently banned, so people will have to follow the regulations that are in place now. No more people-to-people travel, which the White House said was open to too much abuse. Bottom line, the tourism ban will be enforced and travelers could be subject to an audit instead of the current honor system. They would have to keep a full record of every transaction in Cuba and hold on to it for five years.

Family travel is currently authorized and will continue to be. For example, if someone in the U.S. has a family member die in Cuba, they can travel to the island nation.

As for air travel to Cuba, there is not expected to be any rules change, but the White House figures demand could decrease due to tighter travel rules. Cruise lines are still expected to continue their visits to the island.

Of major note, there will be no change to the “wet foot, dry foot” policy and the U.S. embassy in Cuba will also remain open.

While the policy starts Friday, the practical effects won’t be felt right away. The administration said the policy directs new regulations to be developed. The rules will take effect when the Treasury Department has the regulations ready.

The administration will take into consideration people who have already made travel arrangements under the current rules and regulations.