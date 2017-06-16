One Dead In Crash On I-95, Traffic Affected

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is dead after a bad accident on I-95 Friday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 4 p.m., on the northbound lanes near 79th Street.
Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene where a number of vehicles could be seen.
Authorities believe four cars were involved in the crash.
No one else was injured.
Traffic was backed up for miles due to closures in the area as troopers investigated the crash. Click here for the latest traffic information.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.