In The Recruiting Huddle: Derek Wingo – St. Thomas Aquinas

June 16, 2017 11:16 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Derek Wingo, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

PLAYER: Derek Wingo

POSITIONS: LB/TE/QB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: When you ask why this football program is a cut above the rest, here is a perfect reason why. This is one of the fast-rising young quarterback prospects in South Florida, who is actually playing every position but the one that many felt was his most natural. Instead, like so many before him, he is moving around to several different places on the field to help the Raiders and also give himself a chance to make an impression. From linebacker to tight end, receiver, and yes, quarterback, Wingo is impressing everywhere he goes – and has already started to receive offers with just one varsity spring behind him. That should tell you what kind of football player we are dealing with. No matter where he ends up, this is a young man with big time potential – as a player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6235017/derek-wingo

