BSO: Man Murdered Teen, Buried Body In Backyard

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — A Florida man is in custody for the murder of a 19-year-old girl he solicited online for a sexual encounter at a Tamarac hotel. The murder is believed to have taken place on May 25th, but the arrest took place nearly a month later in another state.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brittney Taylor is seen in surveillance video getting dropped off at the Comfort Suites at 8301 W. Commercial Blvd., where Tyquan Pearson was temporarily living.

Detectives said surveillance video shows Taylor entering room 331 around 11:00 a.m. About four hours later, the video showed Pearson leaving alone with a large stroller carrying some items, including a blue storage container.

Pearson’s girlfriend picked him up from the hotel. He told her he needed to drop off some things at a storage unit. Among those items was the blue container, which he said was full of clothing and other items to give away.

Taylor’s brother reported her missing a short time later.

When detectives interviewed Pearson, he said he had solicited her services that afternoon, but when his girlfriend called to say she was on her way back to the hotel, he said he told Taylor to wait until he was gone and to let herself out. According to him, she was gone upon his return.

Detectives tracked the blue storage container from the surveillance video to the backyard of a Fort Lauderdale home, where they discovered Taylor’s decomposing body inside the container. Investigators obtained a warrant for Pearson’s arrest.

On June 14, BSO detectives, along with U.S. Marshals and the Norfolk Police Department, located Pearson in Virginia and took him into custody to face one count of first degree murder.

He will be extradited to Broward County in the near future.

The motive for the murder remains unclear.