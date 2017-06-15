Video: Purse Snatcher Caught Red-Handed At Grocery Store

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — Cameras were watching as a two-man team attempted to snatch a woman’s purse as she shopped for groceries in Pompano Beach.
It happened May 11th at Whole Foods. Police said the crooks used a distraction technique to grab the victim’s wallet, which rested inside her purse on the shopping cart’s child seat. On the video, you see one man approach her at the deli counter.
“He asked her if she could read the price of a cake on the lowest shelf,” said the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “When she leaned over, the second thief reached into her purse and grabbed her wallet.”
Almost immediately, the woman realized something was wrong and notices her wallet missing. She grabs the thief’s jacket he used to hide the wallet, resulting in the guy dropping it on the floor.
Caught red-handed, the thief hurried out of the store while his accomplice casually walked away.
The two men were captured by security cameras entering the store together.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.