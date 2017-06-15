Vice President Pence Stops Into Miami To Talk Central America

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Vice President Mike Pence is stopping into Miami Thursday to talk about Central America’s future.
The vice president will talk at the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America held at Florida International University’s South campus.
Joining the vice president will be Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
The conference, which lasts until Friday, is expected to bring a diverse group of governments and business leaders from the U.S. and Central Americas together.
They are expected to talk about the economic, security, and governance challenges and opportunities in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
The first day of the conference focuses on prosperity and economic growth in the region while the second day will focus on achieving a stable and secure Central America.
Drivers should expect traffic between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Florida International University (FIU). Click here for the latest traffic information.
Pence’s visit comes one day before President Donald Trump is expected to also stop into Miami to talk about changes to the U.S.-Cuba policy.