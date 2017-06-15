Swimming Advisory Posted For Sunny Isles Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNNY ISLES BEACH (CBSMiami) — Swimmers are being advised to avoid the waters off Sunny Isles Beach due to bacteria.
An advisory was posted Thursday for the beach site at 173rd Street and Collins Avenue.
Samples collected in the area exceeded recreational water quality standards for enterococci. Swimming or contact with the water poses an increased risk of illness.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has been conducting marine beach water quality monitoring at 17 sites, including Sunny Isles Beach weekly since August 2002, through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program. Water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria enterococci that normally inhabit the intestinal track of humans and animals, known to cause human disease, infections, or illness.
The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.
For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website: http://www.flhealth.gov and Select “Beach Water Quality”, from the Environmental Health Topics List.