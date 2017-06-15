Freedom Festival, South Florida’s Best 4th Of July Celebration!

The Freedom Festival continues Miccosukee Resort & Gaming’s legacy of safe and exciting family fun during the 4th of July celebrations. This year’s festival will include an incredible array of carnival rides, refreshing water slides, exhilarating airboat rides, and alligator wrestling shows. Vendors will be onsite with delicious food and beverage options as well as specially selected Native American arts and crafts displaying the unique talents of the Miccosukee Tribe.
With abundant parking and South Florida’s clearest skies, the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming’s Freedom Festival is a guaranteed good time for all. Do not miss the 4th of July event everyone will be talking about! Oh, and do not forget a change of clothes for the kids!
The Freedom Festival is a FREE event open to the public of all ages at the Outside Festival Grounds located at the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming facility, 500 SW 177 AVE, Miami. This FREE event starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 and ends at 4 p.m.
Above content provided by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming