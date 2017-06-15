Brick-And-Mortar Retail Stores Using Tech To Battle Growing Online Competition

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An e-commerce study found that 67-percent of millennials prefer to buy online.
This has forced retail stores to get more creative and even use a little bit of magic to draw customers back in.
One London make-up store wanted to stand out when they opened their doors three years ago.
The company chose to go high-tech by putting in a “magic mirror” where customers can try on make-up with the touch of a finger.
In just 30 seconds, customers can try on 10 different looks.
Holition, a digital branding agency, developed software for the mirror that replicates the make-up’s shades and textures.
“From a brand’s perspective, it sort of creates more potential customers who could buy more products,” explained Holition Digital Branding Designer Chirag Grover.
In the United States, retailer Neiman Marcus uses “memory” mirrors to give customers a 360 degree view when trying on outfits.
Tech designers are also looking to add Facetime-like video chats through mirrors so shoppers can bring family and friends into the dressing room with them.
Retailers hope that more in-store digital perks will move customers off their computers and through the door.