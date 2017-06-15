SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Steve Romelo Williams
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Miramar
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: His departure after the 2016 season had ended was a huge surprise to many – and it put a program that had started to put some pieces back together – took a few steps back. But after the spring and offseason at Mater Academy, Williams returns and hopes to continue where he left off, getting the Patriots back in the playoff picture. Very talented quarterback who has proven that he has all the tools. This will be a huge June and July as he will once again get some big time looks.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4043788/steve-romelo-williams