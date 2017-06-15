FBI Offering $100K For Info Or Remains Of A ‘Most Wanted’ Fugitive

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI released new images of one of the longest tenured fugitives on their ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list and their offering $100,000 for info leading to his arrest or remains.

Donald Eugene Webb, who would now be 85-years-old, was added to the list back in 1981. He was removed from the list in 2007.

Webb is associated with criminals in south Florida, according to the FBI, but he is wanted for the murder of Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams.

Back in 1980, Webb beat and shot Adams to death after the chief had stopped him during a routine traffic stop, according to the FBI.

Webb was believed to have been wounded in the confrontation before getting away.

At the time of the incident, Webb was a 49-year-old criminal, known to specialize in jewelry store burglaries. When he was pulled over by Adams,he had told associates he was not going back to prison since he was wanted for a jewelry store burglary in Albany, New York.

After the murders, investigators believe Webb went to Southeastern Massachusetts. He is also believed to have been connected to members of the known Patriarca crime family in Rhode Island.

Webb is the only fugitive in the U.S. wanted for the murder of a police chief.

He has a number of distinguishing marks including a scar on his right cheek and his right forearm. He may also have a number of tattoos including one that says “Don” on his right hand and “Ann” on his chest.

His aliases include: A.D. Baker, Donald Eugene Perkins, Donald Eugene Pierce, John S. Portas, Stanley John Portas, Bev Webb, Eugene Bevlin Webb, Eugene Donald Webb, and Stanley Webb.

He is reportedly allergic to penicillin, dresses flashy and is a big tipper. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip here.