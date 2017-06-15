Adele Visits Site Of Deadly Building Fire In London

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBSMiami) — There’s been an outpouring of support for victims of a massive high-rise fire in London that killed at least 17 people.
Among those showing their support is British singer Adele who visited Grenfell Tower on Thursday during the early morning hours.
The Grammy-winning musician was at the place of the disaster around midnight, according to an eyewitness. The 29-year-old singer was near the cordoned-off area of the scene.
The death toll in a fire disaster that destroyed a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to continue to rise, with many people still missing and firefighters facing hazardous conditions as they search the building.
Thursday morning, smoke was still wafting out of the shell of the Grenfell Tower.
A Reuters witness saw a big piece of cladding falling from the building, 32 hours after fire engulfed the building in the early hours of Wednesday, turning it into a huge flaming torch in minutes.
Authorities have said they did not expect to find any survivors.
During the blaze, firefighters rescued 65 people from the building.
Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy gave an update on the victims Thursday morning.
“Sadly I can confirm that the number of people who have died is now 17. We do believe that number will sadly increase. And from my colleagues within the health service, there are still a number of people who are receiving treatment in hospital. There are 37 people receiving treatment of which 17 are still in critical care.”