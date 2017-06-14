Video: Victim Catches Tool Thief In Act, Struggle Ensues

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — An Oakland Park tool thief had gotten away with the crime. He only needed to leave.
Surveillance video around 8 a.m. on June 1st, at Martin Precise Products located at 2329 N.W. 30th Street, showed the crook park his car and walk over to the victim’s van. When he comes back into the camera’s view, he’s holding the victim’s pilfered saw and tote bag with about $180 of tools inside.
But when he makes a greedy attempt to go back a second time and grab more stuff, the van’s owner catches him in the act and gives chase.
A struggle ensues and the thief swings the saw at the guy but eventually drops it, jumps back into his car and drives off.
The suspect has medium-length dreads, a goatee and a sparkling smile. He drove a grey sedan.
If you recognize this guy, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.