ON THE RISE – Miramar Patriots

When Miramar missed out on the state playoffs last year, it was big news around South Florida.

If you have followed the Patriots through the years, you know the success that this program has been able to achieve. But that loss to district rival Western was something that did not sit well – and changes were made.

Despite’s losing some 40 seniors, A.J. Scott returned to take over the program that still has the athletes to make a solid run in 8A.

During the past three years, while Flanagan was flexing some muscles, the Patriots turned out talent, but were not that team that had dominated the district for so many years. Things are starting to change back.

Despite the fact that Western has put together a talented program, the Patriots are still the team that is loaded with size, speed and very gifted athletes. In addition, many of the coaches who had been in place for the championship years, are also back.

While many were waiting for Miramar to dry up and fade away, that is NOT going to happen. In fact, after a solid spring, Coach Scott and this team have to be considered as one of the programs to beat once again.

With Western, Cypress Bay, Everglades, Plantation, South Plantation and a depleted Flanagan program, this district is indeed up for grabs – and those at Miramar feel that they still have the team to get the job done.

The return of the “Darkside Defense” has given the Patriots a rebirth. They are still stacked.

Leading the way is defensive end Hansky Paillant. This impressive talent, who came in from McArthur, is easily one of South Florida’s most productive football players – and during the spring, he showed why.

There are also linemen Kingsley Pierre, Abner Peti, Hakeem Moise, Nkosi Williams, Nicholas Crumity, Anthony Fleming and Marvin Vincent.

In addition, there are linebackers Nick Reed, Tavares Ladler, Daniel Crenshaw, Elijah Cenat and Javon Robbins.

In the secondary, the Patriots have solid prospects all over the place. Standouts such as Quick Alexandre, Marden Sanon, Dennis Butler III, Chad Black, Zay Gray, Brandon Baez, Jamal Sarazan, Tyrese Lamar, Clifton Miller, James Donaldson, Myles Harden, Wesley Joseph, Dajuan Bethel, Jordan Cumberbatch, Dave Jean, Giovanni Augustin and Max Almicar.

On offense, this program has the chance to be special with the return of Class of 2018 quarterback Steven Williams, who went to Mater Academy at the start of the year. His regarded as one of the passers to keep an eye on this season.

The Patriots can still run the ball with Quinio Mauricette, Kyeshaad Pennywell and Ralph Hughey, Brandon Beckford and Zachary Cine.

Also, there are impressive receivers such as speedy Terrence Horne, Jr., Abdul Ibrahim, Clevarius Marshall, Jamal Walton, Kevin Woods, Julian Holmes, Jeremy St. Hillaire, Rashad Taylor, Omar Campos, Amir Harvey and Claumy Jean-Francois.

The line will start getting much better – and with Marcus Rodriguez, Zai Archer, Tremaine Hutchinson, Dre’Sean Collier, Marcus Allen, John De La Cruz, Stephen Gordon and Ladarius Bolden.

