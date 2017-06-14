SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Nick Arza
POSITION: LB
SCHOOL: Miami Ferguson
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: Yet another of the many emerging standouts who rarely get the spotlight they deserve – playing for programs who do not get as much of the attention. An instinctive defensive prospect who had a solid spring game as he sets the table for his final season with veteran head coach Gene Chew and the Falcons. Very good speed, aggressive tackler and a playmaker who reads the flow of the play very well. Looking forward to watching his progress over the summer and into his final season at the high school level. Colleges will need to follow his progress in 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7751823/nick-arza
One Comment