In The Recruiting Huddle: Nick Arza – Ferguson

June 14, 2017 12:51 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Miami Ferguson High School, Nick Arza, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Nick Arza FergusonSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Nick Arza

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Miami Ferguson

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: Yet another of the many emerging standouts who rarely get the spotlight they deserve – playing for programs who do not get as much of the attention. An instinctive defensive prospect who had a solid spring game as he sets the table for his final season with veteran head coach Gene Chew and the Falcons. Very good speed, aggressive tackler and a playmaker who reads the flow of the play very well. Looking forward to watching his progress over the summer and into his final season at the high school level. Colleges will need to follow his progress in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7751823/nick-arza

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Nick Arza Ferguson

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch