Chemical Lining Cans Linked To Serious Health Problems, Study Says

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A chemical in the lining of canned food has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes and obesity.
According a new report the chemical is being used less but can still be found in plenty of products.
It’s been removed from baby products, re-usable water bottles and most toys but the concerning chemical – Bisphenol A, or B.P.A., is still in a lot of food packaging.
The Center for Environmental Health recently tested more than 250 cans purchased at supermarkets and dollar stores and found nearly 40 percent still contain B.P.A. That’s down from 67 percent two years ago.
Despite the drop, Charles Margulis with the Center for Environmental Health said it’s too much.
“It’s still much too high. We need to get it down to zero,” said Margulis.
B.P.A is used in can linings. Studies show how it can seep into food.
The Food and Drug Administration says B.P.A is safe at the “current levels occurring in foods,” but the State of California recently added B.P.A. to its Prop 65 list as a chemical known to cause reproductive toxicity.
Several major food manufacturers have either taken B.P.A out of their products or are in the process of doing so. Some companies even add a B.P.A. free label.
The supermarkets whose cans were tested for the study said they are working with manufacturers to phase B.P.A out of all the cans in their stores.