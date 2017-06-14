Let’s Get WELLfluent: AvMed’s Picks For A Fit And Fun June

(Courtesy: AvMed)
Looking for a wave of wellness this summer? AvMed has curated a list of events in South Florida during the month of June to help you live a healthier, happier life. Join the WELLfluent™:
Aerial Skills at Nova Gymnastics
Improve your strength and flexibility by practicing the beauty of dance while handing from fabric in a gymnastic art form called aerial skills. Try out a class for $15.
Colors of the Caribbean: Concert Series
Every Thursday in June from 6-10pm at Hollywood at ArtsPark at Young Circle
Come celebrate all things Caribbean with a free food, music and cultural event.
Flying Trapeze School Class:
Every Wednesday-Sunday from 7-9pm at Bayfront Park, Miami.
Test your sense of daring as you learn to “fly” through the air with the pros by taking these adventurous classes. Cost is $60 for a two-hour class or $20 for a one-turn try-n-fly. Reserve your class by calling 786.239.8775
AvMed Connect: Abundant Love Project
June 24 at 10:30am at Three Palms at East Ridge in Cutler Bay
Participate in a relaxing, healing ceramics class inspired by a mother who turned personal loss into abundant love. The event is free and open to all ages.
For more information, click here for AvMed’s event calendar for June
Above content provided by AvMed