Let’s Get WELLfluent: AvMed’s Picks For A Fit And Fun June

June 14, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: AvMed, Health, Sponsored, Wellness

Looking for a wave of wellness this summer?  AvMed has curated a list of events in South Florida during the month of June to help you live a healthier, happier life. Join the WELLfluent™:

Aerial Skills at Nova Gymnastics

Improve your strength and flexibility by practicing the beauty of dance while handing from fabric in a gymnastic art form called aerial skills. Try out a class for $15.

Colors of the Caribbean: Concert Series

Every Thursday in June from 6-10pm at Hollywood at ArtsPark at Young Circle

Come celebrate all things Caribbean with a free food, music and cultural event.

Flying Trapeze School Class:

Every Wednesday-Sunday from 7-9pm at Bayfront Park, Miami.

Test your sense of daring as you learn to “fly” through the air with the pros by taking these adventurous classes. Cost is $60 for a two-hour class or $20 for a one-turn try-n-fly. Reserve your class by calling 786.239.8775

AvMed Connect: Abundant Love Project

June 24 at 10:30am at Three Palms at East Ridge in Cutler Bay

Participate in a relaxing, healing ceramics class inspired by a mother who turned personal loss into abundant love. The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, click here for AvMed’s event calendar for June

