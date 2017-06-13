Miami New Times Names Jim DeFede ‘Best TV Reporter’ & Craig Setzer ‘Best Meteorologist’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 would like to congratulate Jim DeFede and Craig Setzer for winning awards on the New Times’ “Best of Miami” list.

Every year, the folks at the Miami New Times compile a list of the “most interesting people” you’ll find in the Magic City.

DeFede took home the honor of “Best TV Reporter” for his story on Senate candidate Patrick Murphy.

In DeFede’s “The Making of Patrick Murphy” series, Miami New Times noted the seasoned investigative reporter “showed that neither of those claims was quite true and that Murphy had exaggerated his resumé to make himself seem like something more than just the son of a rich dude.”

DeFede’s report entered the national spotlight, and Sen. Marco Rubio, who Murphy was campaigning to unseat, ending up winning his reelection.

As the Miami New Times put it, “Hey, all you can do is dig up the truth and hope for the best!”

DeFede worked for the Miami New Times starting in 1991, where he won numerous awards during his eleven year tenure with the paper.

He now provides regular commentary on the CBS4 Evening News and hosts “Facing South Florida” on Sunday mornings.

On the weather side of things, Setzer stormed past the competition, winning the title of “Best Meteorologist.”

The paper recognized Setzer is “the sort of person willing to drive right into the middle of a tempest just to see nature’s awesome power.”

If you’re skeptical about their claim, here’s a nearly 8-year-old video of Setzer chasing tornadoes:

On the first day of hurricane season, Setzer participated in a Reddit AMA where he answered all sorts of weather-related questions.

As the Miami New Times writes, “Setzer is dedicated to making sure Miamians know every single twist, turn, and tendril that makes up each storm.”

Setzer has served as an instructor at the National Hurricane Center’s International Hurricane Workshops, as a presenter at the Governor’s Hurricane Conference and as a guest lecturer at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS).

In 2017, Setzer was honored by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Arts & Sciences with the prestigious Silver Circle award.