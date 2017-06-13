McDonald’s Uses Snapchat To Hire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — McDonald’s is taking a new approach to hiring.
The fast food chain wants to add 250,000 new employees in the U.S. over the summer and they’re doing it with the help of Snapchat.
Starting Tuesday, McDonald’s will play ads on the Snapchat app and then users can swipe up to start the application process.
McDonald’s has dubbed it a “Snap-lication.”
Applicants will still have to fill out a traditional application and come in for a face-to-face interview.