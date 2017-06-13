McDonald’s Uses Snapchat To Hire

June 13, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Business, Jobs, McDonald's, SnapChat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — McDonald’s is taking a new approach to hiring.

The fast food chain wants to add 250,000 new employees in the U.S. over the summer and they’re doing it with the help of Snapchat.

Starting Tuesday, McDonald’s will play ads on the Snapchat app and then users can swipe up to start the application process.

McDonald’s has dubbed it a “Snap-lication.”

Applicants will still have to fill out a traditional application and come in for a face-to-face interview.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch