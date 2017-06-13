Officials Want Lights On Jetty Where Jose Fernandez Crashed

June 13, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Jose Fernandez, Miami Marlins, MLB

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — On recommendation from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-area officials want the U.S. Coast Guard to install lights on the jetty where Marlins star Jose Fernandez crashed his boat.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a memo Monday that the jetty where Fernandez crashed, killing himself and two others, posed a serious threat to boaters.

The Coast Guard began a new analysis last fall of the Government Cut jetties at the southern end of Miami Beach. The new analysis has not been released, but a previous study found that navigation aids in the area met boaters’ needs.

Fernandez and two other men died when the 24-year-old pitcher’s 32-foot boat struck the jetty just after 3 a.m. Sept. 25. A toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

