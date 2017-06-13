LIVE| Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee In Response To Comey Testimony

Best Miami Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

June 13, 2017 2:00 PM
Eat, Eat.See.Play

By Suzy Fielders

Father’s Day is just around the corner and for those looking to celebrate dads look no further than taking them to one of these five amazing, local breweries. Each provides it’s own unique brews and settings. Instead of having large brand beers at home this Father’s Day head out to support a local brewery and get a unique and refreshing beer.
Wynwood Brewing Company

565 N.W. 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 982-8732
www.wynwoodbrewing.com

Located in the Wynwood Art District, Wynwood Brewing Company was Miami’s first craft production brewery. They also happen to offer brewery tours on Sundays, so that would be a great Father’s Day thing to do. The tours run at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., are first come first served walk-ins only and are $10 per person, which includes a 16 oz pour of your choice of Wynwood brews and a keepsake commemorative glass. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube for more information and the latest specials & brews.

Concrete Beach Brewery

325 N.W. 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 796-2727
www.concretebeachbrewery.com

This brewery features not only awesome brews but a taproom and indoor/outdoor bar making a fun place to take dad this Father’s Day. They will be offering two events on Sunday, June 18 which will be their Brunch & Brews from 12 to 5 p.m. and Pups & Pints also from 12 to 5 p.m. Lunch for both will be provided by Magic Box. At Pups & Pints, canine lunches will be provided by Dishes for Dogs and a portion of the proceeds go to Paws 4 You. For the latest updates be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Abbey Brewing Company

1115 16th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-8110
www.abbeybrewinginc.com

This brewing company is known for it’s laid-back pub atmosphere and award winning, hand crafted beers. This would be a great hangout on Father’s Day before or after hitting the conveniently nearby beach. They pride themselves on being Miami Beach’s oldest & only brew-pub. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for even more information on their brews.

J. Wakefield Brewing

120 N.W. 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 254-7779
www.jwakefieldbrewing.com

Offering traditional brews & their unique signature beers, this brewery provides a unique setting with it’s graffiti decorated walls. The release of their ‘Big Poppa’ brew will be happening the weekend before Father’s Day so it’s a great brew to head over and check out on Father’s Day! Learn more on their Bottle Release Day Facebook event. Head over to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles for their latest offerings and specials.

Bousa Brewing Co.

7235 N.E. 4th Ave.
Miami, FL 33138
(786) 338-8035
www.bousabrewing.com

The motto behind this brewery is simplicity as they focus on not having surplus components acting as preservatives in their beer, which helps them keep true to their beer’s flavors. Located in MiMo, Miami Modern District, this brewery is a great place to celebrate Father’s Day. Head over and ‘Meet their Team‘ to learn not only about the people behind the brewery but their thoughts on beers, Miami and most respected breweries. Be sure to check them out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for photos and updates.

