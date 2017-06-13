Armed Crook Chases Down Homeowner, Steals Bag Of Jewelry

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance cameras captured a frightening scene in Coral Gables as a homeowner was seen running for his life on his own lawn after being confronted by an armed crook.
It all happened Saturday afternoon in an exclusive neighborhood in the 4500 block of Ingraham Highway.
The homeowner had just pulled into his driveway and gotten out of his car when he an armed man jump out of a late model BMW that was stopped in the middle of the busy street.
The victim, who police said was carrying a bag of jewelry, dashes to avoid the gun-toting bandit. At one point the man crashes to the floor as he tries to get away. The crook used the fall to take the bag.
“We have never had a crime incident like that before. This is unusual for the Gables,” said resident Jack Lowell. “The fact that this guy had closed circuit TV indicates they are gonna catch this fellow. So that is good.”
The armed robber is around 160 to 170 pounds and between 17 to 25 years old. He has dreadlocks in a bun and was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jeans.
If you have any information that can assist police in this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.