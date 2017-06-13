Body Of Florida Panther Found In Collier Co.

June 13, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Florida Panther, panther Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami) – A necropsy will be performed on the body of a Florida panther found over the weekend in Collier County to determine not only its age and sex but also how it died.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the cat’s body was found Sunday in the Golden Gate Estates. The remains will be taken to a center in Gainesville for the necropsy.

A total of 14 Florida panthers have been found dead so far this year, 10 of those deaths involved being hit by a vehicle.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but only about 230 remain in the wild.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch