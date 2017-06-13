Body Of Florida Panther Found In Collier Co.

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NAPLES (CBSMiami) – A necropsy will be performed on the body of a Florida panther found over the weekend in Collier County to determine not only its age and sex but also how it died.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the cat’s body was found Sunday in the Golden Gate Estates. The remains will be taken to a center in Gainesville for the necropsy.
A total of 14 Florida panthers have been found dead so far this year, 10 of those deaths involved being hit by a vehicle.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but only about 230 remain in the wild.