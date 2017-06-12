With Trump’s Return To DC, Questions Remain Over Comey’s Testimony

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is back in Washington, with his family at his side, after spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

The First Lady and son Barron officially moved into the White House over the weekend amid looming questions surrounding James Comey’s explosive Senate testimony.

“There’s a whole series of issues about the president’s conduct,” said Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) on Fox News Sunday.

“James Comey’s credibility has been brought into question on multiple occasions,” said Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Trump while on ABC This Week.

On Sunday, the President tweeted from his New Jersey golf club, saying in part, ‘James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible…very cowardly!’

“There’s a lynch mob mentality about the Trump Administration in the press, but these tweets that he does feeds that lynch mob,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Tweets like one in which the president hinted he may have recordings of his private conversations with Comey.

Members of the president’s own party urged him to turn them in, if they exist.

“He should voluntarily turn them over not only to the Senate Intelligence Committee but to the special counsel,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) while on CNNS’s State of the Union.

President Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to face tough questions before a Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday about his role in Comey’s firing.

“The president said Comey was fired because of Russia. How does that fit into his recusal,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) while on Face the Nation.

Last week, Comey told Senators Sessions recused himself from ongoing investigations into Russia for reasons he could not discuss in a non-classified setting.

Whether the Attorney General will testify in public or behind closed doors is still unclear.

CBS News has also learned President Trump has set a July 4th deadline for Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to get the White House in order. A source familiar with the situation says failure to do so could result in his ouster.