Police Search For Gunmen In Pembroke Pines Shooting

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Pembroke Pines Police worked into the night Sunday as they investigated a drive-by shooting that injured three 19-year-olds.

On Monday, Pembroke Pines Police said they expect all three to be fine.

The situation seemed different just a day before when police were called out to the 11900 block of Pembroke Road shortly before 6 p.m.

“When the officers arrived, they discovered that there were individuals that had been shot. One had been shot in the neck, the other one was shot in the leg and the other one was shot in the abdomen,” said Capt. Al Xiquez with Pembroke Pines Police.

According to police, four men were leaving a party at an apartment community when they were approached by 4 or 5 men in a mid-sized four-door white sedan.

“They were walking towards their car which was parked nearby. At that time, a white vehicle exited the community and proceeded westbound on Pembroke Road at which time it was occupied by 4 to 5 black males and they started shooting at the subjects who were walking on the sidewalk,” said Xiquez.

The sound of gunfire startled neighbors in the apartment community next door.

“The first I heard was ‘bang, bang, bang’. I thought it was firecrackers at first until the second round came off and I kind said, ‘Well, there’s bullets,’” said Hank Rawlings who lives nearby.

The three victims were trauma alerted to a nearby hospital.

Police say a witness followed the suspect vehicle to a nearby Burger King nearby at Hiatus Rd and Pines Blvd but then lost sight of the vehicle.

“We are asking the community to provide us with any information we may be aware of. If they know the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle. If they know someone who may have been involved. Please call 911. We want to identify these individuals. They are a danger to the community,” said Xiquez.