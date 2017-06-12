U.S. Marshals Arrest Fmr. President Of Panama Near Home In Coral Gables

June 12, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: Ricardo Martinelli, U.S. Marshals

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A former president of Panama was arrested Monday evening near his home in Coral Gables.

Ricardo Martinelli was taken into custody on an arrest warrant from his home country.

The U.S. Marshals Serivce told us the specific charges are sealed, but pointed out there are published reports regarding accusations of embezzlement and spying on Panamanian citizens.

He is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Martinelli will make his first court appearance at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

