Marlins Select High School LHP Trevor Rogers With 13th Pick

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins used the 13th overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft to take left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers.

The 19-year-old shot up the draft ranks after a strong performance on the summer showcase circuit.

Here is what MLB wrote about the youngster:

“While he hasn’t been quite as electric this spring as he was over the summer, his considerable upside, in a left-handed package, will still be very intriguing for teams early in the Draft.”

His fastball touches the mid-90s, but works usually ranges from 89 to 92 mph.

“The fastball plays up because of his long arms, deception and very good command of the pitch.”

However, his secondary stuff has a lot of catching up to do to get on his heater’s level.

“He’ll throw a slider and a curve, which will run together. He has trouble staying on top of his curve and will likely be better off sticking to the slider at the next level. His changeup is getting better and approaching average.”

Scouts note Rogers, who stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall, has a “solid delivery and the velocity comes without too much effort.”

Rogers attends Carlsbad High School, has committed to Texas Tech and is the cousin of former Marlins outfielder Cody Ross.