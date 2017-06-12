FAU, FIU Gets A Huge Recruiting Boost

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

With all the rules and guidelines placed on college coaches these days, we have to start by saying bravo to the NCAA for letting satellite camps exist.

Limiting college head football coaches from going out in the spring, is simply something that has never been fully understood. Why would any business not have its CEO going out to choose new employees?

But all that being said, the NCAA may have found something that many have talked about in the past. You can give every college an opportunity to use the camps equally – and they have a lot to choose from, especially locally.

With that in mind, we now take you back to last week – and how over a period of six days – life changed for both FAU and FIU.

The week saw head coaches Lane Kiffin and Butch Davis attract over 1,000 athletes, many who would never have come on campus in the past.

The past is indeed – the past – but what the present holds is help from some of those elite programs who recruit the area. Between Boca Raton and Miami, top flight high school prospects flocked to the two campuses – and while they were there – they had the chance to learn from some major college programs.

From Nick Saban and Urban Meyer – to Danny Mullen (Mississippi State), Mike Riley (Nebraska), Dave Doeren (North Carolina State) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), they were all there – and while those programs were recruiting athletes for their teams – they also attracted some big names for others to get a look at.

“Getting kids on campus – at FAU or FIU is essential,” said Charles Fishbein of Elite Scouting Services. “If it takes a Rutgers, Eastern Michigan, UMass, Miami, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Arkansas or Oregon to help do it, it’s such a win/win for everyone involved.”

As both Saban and Meyer talked to the campers on Saturday night, they spoke about the sacrifices that need to be made along the way – and how nothing is a substitute for hard work. They also told them that getting a solid education will hold them for life.

As Davis and Kiffin continue to look for that combination to elevate the two programs, bringing bodies on campus is what it it’s all about. Many athletes had never been to either school, so it worked out for prospects as well.

“I wanted to see what both schools were like and learn something from the additional coaches,” said Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest Class of 2019 quarterback Kamran Kadivar. “This was a great opportunity to see coach like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer up close, and listen to the things they had to say. They are at a level where others are looking to get to.”

No matter what day you chose – or venue that you headed to – being exposed to college coaches from all over the country – less than a month after spring ended – was everything any athlete could ask for.

“I hope that these camps stay around,” Fishbein explained. “They are great for kids and enhances their opportunity to be seen by decision makers.”

PHOTO/Brian Parchmann