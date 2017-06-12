Community Helping Pup Get Lifesaving Surgery She Needs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A South Florida community is coming together to help raise money for a Boxer puppy in need of lifesaving surgery.
Dolly is 5 1/2 months old and has life-threatening issues with her liver.
Her previous owner was going to euthanize her but reached out to the Boxer Friends Inc. rescue group which was suggested by Dolly’s veterinarian.
That’s when the group stepped in to help the pup.
Dolly is getting oral medication and responding well to it, but the sad reality is she needs major surgery to save her life – one that is expensive and only performed at certain hospitals.
The group was able to find the UF Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville that performs the surgery but it has a more than $6,000 price tag. They’re asking the community to come together to help raise money to get Dolly the surgery she needs to survive.
At last check, the group had raised more than $4,000.