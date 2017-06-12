Community Helping Pup Get Lifesaving Surgery She Needs

June 12, 2017 11:44 AM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Boxer Friends Inc., Dolly, Florida, Good News, pets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A South Florida community is coming together to help raise money for a Boxer puppy in need of lifesaving surgery.

Dolly is 5 1/2 months old and has life-threatening issues with her liver.

Her previous owner was going to euthanize her but reached out to the Boxer Friends Inc. rescue group which was suggested by Dolly’s veterinarian.

13 Community Helping Pup Get Lifesaving Surgery She Needs

Dolly is 5 1/2 months old and has life-threatening issues with her liver. (Courtesy: Boxer Friends Inc.)

That’s when the group stepped in to help the pup.

Dolly is getting oral medication and responding well to it, but the sad reality is she needs major surgery to save her life – one that is expensive and only performed at certain hospitals.

The group was able to find the UF Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville that performs the surgery but it has a more than $6,000 price tag. They’re asking the community to come together to help raise money to get Dolly the surgery she needs to survive.

At last check, the group had raised more than $4,000.

Click here for more information on helping Dolly.  

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch