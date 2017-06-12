Man Charged In 2006 Gang Rape Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl will be going to prison.
On Monday, Anthony Samuel pleaded guilty to two counts of felony aggravated child abuse in Broward County court.
The judge sentenced him to six years in state prison followed by 12 years probation.
Prosecutors say the assault happened in January 2006.
The teenage girl told Hollywood police at the time that she was leaving a house party and was offered a ride by several men.
She says she was driven to a park on Johnson Street where she was assaulted.
A rape kit was finally processed in 2014 and prosecutors say DNA tied Samuel to the attack.
Samuel must surrender on June 19, 2017, to begin serving his prison term. If he fails to show up, he could face 60 years in prison instead of six.
After Samuel’s plea, Broward Assistant State Attorney Patyl Oflazian said, “This was a difficult decision. However, we did the right thing for the right reason. We spared the victim from testifying, reliving the trauma and resolving this case in a way that protects the community. The resolution punishes the defendant for his crime and allows the victim to finally move forward.”