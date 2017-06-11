WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning Sunday Edition

Video Of Hialeah Road Rage Incident Going Viral

June 11, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Hialeah, Road Rage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Wild video of a road rage incident in Hialeah is going viral on Facebook.

Thousands of people have viewed the video in the hours since the incident on 49th Street and West 12th Lane Friday.

At the start of the video you see the victim trying to get away but he ends up crashing the car.

Hialeah police say the man in the black shirt and shorts was swinging a baseball bat at another driver.

The two begain getting into it when the alleged victim didn’t let Hector Herrera into his lane.

They then struggled with the bat. Police intervened a short time later.

They say Herrera hit the victim in the shoulder during this fight.

Herrera is now charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch