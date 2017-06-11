Small Plane Crashes Into Car Near Florida Church, 1 Injured

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BARTOW (CBSMiami/AP) — Someone may have been watching out for central Florida pilot.
Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot, injuring the pilot.
Polk County Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page the plane went down Sunday and crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bartow.
The agency says the pilot, a male, was injured and taken to the hospital.
Photographs posted by the fire agency showed an overturned white SUV with a wreckage of a single-engine aircraft on top of it.
There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)