Small Plane Crashes Into Car Near Florida Church, 1 Injured

June 11, 2017 2:30 PM
BARTOW (CBSMiami/AP) — Someone may have been watching out for central Florida pilot.

Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot, injuring the pilot.

Polk County Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page the plane went down Sunday and crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bartow.

The agency says the pilot, a male, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Photographs posted by the fire agency showed an overturned white SUV with a wreckage of a single-engine aircraft on top of it.

There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

