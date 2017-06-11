Elderly Man Dies After Police Forced To Open Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PINECREST (CBSMiami) – An 82-year-old man was shot and killed when police responded to a call from family members.

Those relatives say they’re very upset and traumatized and are trying to cope with the loss.

Neighbors and family friends are in shock, wondering just what would make this elderly man, who has lived a quiet life in Pinecrest for more than 30 years, barricade himself inside his home off of 127th Street and 82nd Avenue, tell his wife he has a gun and that he will not be coming out.

“She advised that her husband, which is in his 80’s had been drinking that night and had advised that he was planning on shooting a police officer,” said Dan Ferrin with Miami-Dade Police.

Miami-Dade Police special response team and negotiators were called out once Pinecrest Police determined the man, now identified as Theodore Brendecke, was not giving up.

“Once they arrived they attempted to make dialogue with this individual,” said Ferrin. “And shots were fired.”

Brendecke was shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Neighbors say the couple has lived in his house for more than 30 years but they had not seen Brendecke out for some time.

“Some medical problem about a year ago,” said neighbor Sharon Kessler. “I remember the ambulance taking him to the hospital. Before that he was very active, he took care of his own lawn.”

Police say that this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to this home.

“It’s a house where in the past they’ve received numerous disturbance calls,” Ferrin said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the medical examiner’s office and state attorney’s office is conducting the investigation into this shooting.