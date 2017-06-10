5 Hurt, Driver Detained After Miami Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A driver has been detained and five passengers were hospitalized following an early morning crash in Miami.
Miami Police said their Nissan SUV lost control near N.W. 21st Avenue and 7th Street, around 6 a.m. It ran up the sidewalk and crashed into the front staircase of a medical center.
The vehicle did not impact the building but did significant damage to the staircase and railing.
Three men and three women were in the car, between the ages of 19 to 30.
“Some of them were able to get out of the vehicle on their own. But some had to be extricated using the tools,” said Miami Fire-Rescue Lt. Ignatius Carroll. “The driver remained here on scene and was detained by Miami Police for questioning.”
The five injured passengers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center by Miami Fire-Rescue. Two were in serious condition. The driver told police he wasn’t hurt and refused to hospital treatment.
“Right now, we’re not sure exactly what caused this driver to lose control of the vehicle but as you can see, this could have been pretty catastrophic had there been people walking along the sidewalk or people entering the side of the medical facility,” said Lt. Carroll.
Investigators are looking into whether speed, alcohol, wet street conditions or another driver may have played a factor in the crash.